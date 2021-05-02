Fake love is not something anyone would want to live with. Sadly, it is exactly what many people have to deal with in their relationships.

Here is the difference between a relationship of two people with genuine intent and one between people with fake intent.

“If you love someone but rarely make yourself available to him or her, that is not true love.” [Credit: All This]

1. One takes and never gives, the other does not

If you are in a relationship where all your partner does is take and take from you without giving back, it could be a pointer to what they see the relationship as.

In a relationship that is real and both partners have the right intent to grow the relationship and form a happy partnership, energy and effort is given and taken in love.

If you are in a relationship with someone who never does but always want stuff done for them as an expression of love, that is not love. It is a distorted, fake version of it.

2. Emotional distance

How close are you with this person you call partner? Can you honestly say you are bound emotionally? Are they close to you as they should be? Do you talk, do they expose their mind, heart and innermost thoughts to you?

Whether they do or not is another indicator to the kind of relationship you’re in with them.

Where there is an emotional disconnect between partner, obviously that speaks of a fake relationship. No real relationship exist in perpetual emotional disconnect. That’s more the default mode of a fake relationship.Men cheat, women cheat but women forgive more than men do.

3. Availability

Do they come running whenever you need them, or are they never in sight when you need them to be there for you?

If you love someone but rarely make yourself available to him or her, that is not true love. – Thich Nhat Hanh