Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome, daughter of renowned Nigerian pastor of Christ Embassy, Chris Oyakilome, in 2018, got married to a Ghanaian businessman, Philip Frimpong.

The beautiful ceremony witnessed the fusion of two different cultures coming into play.

After a few years of marriage, the two have welcomed their first girl child, Arielle Rachell-Marisse Frimpong.

READ ALSO:

In a post on his Instagram page, the proud father shared a photo of the hand of the baby girl.

Today, we pay homage to this handsome businessman who is married to renowned Pastor Chris’ daughter Sharon:

Check photos below: