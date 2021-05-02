Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome, daughter of renowned Nigerian pastor of Christ Embassy, Chris Oyakilome, in 2018, got married to a Ghanaian businessman, Philip Frimpong.
The beautiful ceremony witnessed the fusion of two different cultures coming into play.
After a few years of marriage, the two have welcomed their first girl child, Arielle Rachell-Marisse Frimpong.
READ ALSO:
- Latest photos of Mentor’s Cee shock fans
- Akuapem Poloo bounces back online, check out her first five posts after bail
- Comedienne Jacinta flaunts raw chest, waist beads in latest post
In a post on his Instagram page, the proud father shared a photo of the hand of the baby girl.
Today, we pay homage to this handsome businessman who is married to renowned Pastor Chris’ daughter Sharon:
Check photos below: