A viral video on social media has captured moments a yet-to-be identified pastor slapped a congregant during church service.

The incident happened as the duo stood in front of the congregation at a time believed to be a deliverance session.

Though details about what triggered the slap remains sketchy, the pastor in the video sighted on Instagram rained insults on the member.

With other junior pastors standing around him while one held a microphone to his mouth, the pastor asked if he was crazy.

Without hesitation, the church member replied no, causing the pastor to lift his slap towards his face.

The infuriated pastor kept ranting and described certain circumstances as painful though he was not emphatic.

The rest of the congregation, who were thrown into a state of shock, shouted amid the drama.

Watch the video below: