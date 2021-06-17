Controversial Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, on June 16 celebrated his birthday.

Being his 61st birthday, a private birthday party was thrown for the maverick New Patriotic Party MP.

The plush ceremony, believed to have been held outside the country, saw his beautiful daughters in attendance to celebrate with him.

It was an all-white event which saw the adorable family rock different styles.

The MP, who was beside himself with joy, beamed with smiles as the lovely daughters present their gifts to him.

A video from the party, which has popped up on social media, captured the MP sharing a passionate kiss with his wife to commemorate the day.

