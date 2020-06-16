My wife is the most tolerant and patient woman on earth, Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has said.

He is still figuring out the kind of heart Mrs Wilson Stella Agyapong has for accepting him and the children he has with other women.

Kennedy Agyapong

“I thank my wife, Mrs. Stella Agyapong for her patience and tolerance” Hon. Agyapong while marking his 60th birthday on June 16, 2020.

ALSO READ:

The outspoken legislator has always been open with his love for women. He currently is father to 22 children with 12 women.

Since no one is a saint, Hon. Agyapong sees nothing wrong with being with different women.

The most important thing to him, is the ability to take care of your children.

But for his beloved wife to stomach all “my nonsense”, as he put it, for all these years, the Assin Central MP said he will be forever indebted to her.

Ken Agyapong also used the occasion as an opportunity to tell the world how valuable his wife is to him.