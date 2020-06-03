Just weeks after Assin Central’s Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong‘s has revealed that he has 22 children, a video of one of his children has emerged online.

A young man identified as Kenneth Takyi Agyapong, believed to be the General Manager of the maverick politician’s Kencity media has been making the rounds online.

The young Agyapong, sources say, doubles as the co-founder Afrochella, an annual festival designed to highlight, elevate thrilling and thriving millennial talents from and within Africa.

The video of Mr Agyapong Jr is an excerpt from an interview sighted on Instagram as he rocked a leafy green design outfit.

In a related development, the tough-talking politician in a Joy News interview gave a message to his 22 children about the wealth he toiled to acquire.

The politician has recently told Joy News that he does not intend to go beyond the 22 children he fathers and has so far made some of his properties available to his children, noting “but I have some which I am using to protect my myself. When I die they should fight.”

