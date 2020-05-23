Tough-talking politician and Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has a message for his 22 children about the wealth he toiled to acquire.

According to him, he does not intend to go beyond the 22 children he fathers and has so far made some of his property available to his children “but I have some which I am using to protect my myself. When I die they should fight.”

“My [property] are already in the midst of my children, but I have some which I am using to protect myself,” he noted in an interview with Joy News, a teaser of which is already making waves on social media.

He also talked about his love for money and how some Ghanaians hate the truth and misconstrue boldness for arrogance.

Watch video below: