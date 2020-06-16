A video on social media has captured moments maverick politician, Kennedy Agyapong, returned a 60th birthday gift that was presented to him.

Mr Agyapong, who celebrates his birthday today, June 16, was spotted in his Accra-based Oman FM, while he donned a green and yellow Kotoko MTN inscribed jersey.

In the video sighted on twitter, he was captured addressing a group of people believed to be his employees as he held a cheque of GH¢ 60,000 which had been presented.

The Member of Parliament, who over the years has been known for his kind gestures, gave back the cheque, saying he is the one who is supposed to be gifting his employees.

He, however, expressed his appreciation to the workers after which he handed back for the employees to share among themselves.

Watch the video below: