Former Mayor of Accra, Alfred Oko Vandepuije, has expressed interest in accepting an offer to be running mate for the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Amid the party’s delay in launching its manifesto and outdooring a running mate few months to the 2020 elections, many prominent names have popped up for the position.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Citi TV, Mr Vanderpuije, the latest to express interest after Mr Alex Mould subtly expressed optimism about his appointment.

“The selection of a running mate is the flagbearer’s decision in consultation with the party elders and I respect the fact that he is the candidate and flagbearer of the NDC.

“But, if the President calls me and says Oko I want you to be my running mate, I will respectfully say yes and I will work for him because I have worked with him before and we have a good working relationship,” he said.

The NDC’s flagbearer, Mr Mahama has said there was no need in rushing to name a running mate amid the coronavirus pandemic.