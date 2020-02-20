Ablekuma West Member of Parliament is campaigning for the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, to be running mate.

Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful is worried about why it is taking forever for former President John Mahama to name his running mate few months to the 2020 general election.

The opposition political party is yet to make public the candidate to partner Mr Mahama.

But, many names of NDC bigwigs have popped up including the NDC scribe Asiedu Nketia affectionately called General Mosquito.

None of the people like Dr Kwesi Botchwey mentioned has expressed interest, Mr Asiedu Nketia has indicated he will be happy to partner the party’s flagbearer, Mr Mahama.

Though he will not put himself forward, General Mosquito said he is prepared to take up the challenge if selected.

Hon. Ursula Owusu Ekuful

To make his dreams come through, Mrs Owusu-Ekuful on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday, said he will campaign for General Mosquito.

She said the difficulty in picking a running mate is giving credence to speculations that many leading members of the NDC are rejecting the offer to partner Mr Mahama for the elections.

She said in spite of General Mosquito’s experience in politics, he is no match to vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia when it comes to economic issues.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful said the New Patriotic Party is ready to match the NDC boot-for-boot in the December polls.

Adomonline.com | Adwoa Gyasiwaa Agyeman