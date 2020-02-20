New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Ablekuma West constituency has urged the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to boycott the 2020 elections as well.

The comment of Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful follows a walkout by the Minority staged ahead of the 2020 State of the Nation Address.

“NPP has within three years done what the NDC could not do within 16 years but we are focused and delivering on our promises,” she said.

RELATED STORIES:

Speaking in an interview with Joy News after President Nana Akufo-Addo’s address on the Floor of Parliament, Mrs Owusu-Ekuful said the walkout was a sign of things to come.

“They will also stage a walkout on the 2020 elections and we will occupy the entire space in the House and in the country too but the people are witnesses to this,” she added.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful further stressed that the walkout was in bad taste, adding that the NDC had no justified reasons for their actions.