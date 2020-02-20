Parliamentarians of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Thursday had to occupy the empty seats left behind by their Minority counterparts ahead of President Akufo-Addo’s 2020 Statement of the Nations Address (SONA).

The Majority had to take the decision to probably mitigate the effect intended by the Minority MPs for their walk-out.

Prior to staging their walk out, the Minority aside had flooded their chairs with posters on a variety of issues.

Notable among the inscriptions on the posters were issues relating to the compilation of a new voters register.

The Ledzokuku Constituency Member of Parliament, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye joined his Deputy Majority Leader, Nhindam, among others who were angered by the move to go round to pull off the posters from their chairs.

Meanwhile, the rest of the majority MPs hooted at the minority as they walked out of the House amid claps and shouts of ‘away’.