Asante Mampong Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Asare Luther, has explained what led to clashes in its offices yesterday.

While confirming the incidence indeed happened, Mr Luther blamed it on the former Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Francis Addai-Nimoh for failing to heed the executives’ directive.

According to him, Mr Addai-Nimo was cautioned not to file his nomination on the same day as the incumbent MP, Sarpong Ampratwum.

He explained that the directive by the party executives and Election Committee of the constituency to Mr Addai-Nimo was to avoid a possible clash between supporters of the two aspirants.

We decided not to allow the two aspirants to file their nominations on the same day because of the acrimony that exists between them so I personally instructed Mr Addai-Nimoh to file his on Thursday because Mr Ampratwum was expected to file his on Wednesday, he said.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Thursday, Mr Luther said the only person expected to file his nomination forms on the day of the clashes was the incumbent MP, Mr Ampratwum.

He accused the supporters of Mr Addai-Nimo of being the ones who started the attacks on the supporters of the incumbent MP.

He however, condemned the clash, describing the actions of the two supporters groups as unfortunate and shameful.

Background

Some supporters of the NPP in the Asante Mampong Constituency engaged in violent clashes that led to many people being injured.

According to reports, former Member of Parliament for the area, Francis Addai-Nimoh, was prevented by supporters of the incumbent MP, Sarpong Ampratwum, from filing his nomination forms to contest in the party’s upcoming parliamentary primary.

This created confusion among supporters of the two aspiring candidates, resulting in a free-for-all fight at the party’s constituency office Wednesday afternoon.