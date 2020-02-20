Executive Chairman of Asante Kotoko, Dr Kwame Kyei, has taken a swipe at Aduana Stars and his side for playing with 10 men in their match week 11 clash at Dormaa.

On Wednesday at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park, both clubs fielded 10 players each, an action many believed was a superstitious act as neither team wanted to lose the game.

Despite the embarrassing scenes, the defending champions defeated the Porcupine Warriors courtesy a lone strike from Samuel Bioh in stoppage time.

But, Dr Kyei has distanced himself from the whole incident, saying he did not travel with the team hence has no idea what actually transpired.

“I am here at Adako Jachie working on a makeshift home venue for the club; if they go (to Dormaa) to do their thing, I have no part to play in it and it’s unfair to involve me in such matters,” he exclusively told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“Juju does not play football, I feel if you pray, whatever is left is up to you (team/players) to deliver.

“If you don’t work hard, nothing will come to fruition. So let’s rid the game of juju matters so our football can improve.”

“You won’t see things like these in Europe, it’s only here in Africa, I disagree juju plays football,” he added.

“If juju plays football, then India would have won the World Cup,” he added.

Kotoko will play Bechem United in the matchday 12 fixtures of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season.