Following the decision by the minority members in parliament to walk out and boycott President Nana Akufo-Addo’s 2020 State of the Nation Address (SONA), the Majority decided to stylishly taunt them out.

With the right rendition of E.T Mensah’s legendary Highlife song, All for You, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament clapped their National Democratic Congress NDC colleagues out of the House.

Unmoved by the minority’s cold-shoulder, the remaining MPs proceeded to comfortably take the seats of their colleagues on the other side with disparaging smiles lurking on their faces.

RELATED ARTICLES

The gesture was as though to indicate that the NPP will not be moved by the Minority’s opposition and interjection as the minority who were mostly clad in white regalia sat through the address.