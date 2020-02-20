Retired FIFA referee, Joseph Wellington has defended Aduana Stars and Asante Kotoko for fielding 10 men for their matchday 11 game at Dormaa on Wednesday.

Kotoko were stunned by a lone goal by the two times Ghana Premier League champions.

The match was characterised by a lot of controversies after both teams started the match with 10 men each for no official reason.

Many have questioned the decision but the retired centreman says both clubs did not flout the laws of the game.

“Aduana Stars and Asante Kotoko did not flout the laws of FIFA,” he told Asempa FM.

“The referee could not do anything about it because it was a tactical decision. The referee can only write in his report that both teams started with ten players and this will not attract any punishment.

“It could have been seven players each and the game must still go on.

READ ALSO

“The referee could only stop the game when the players were not up to the number required by FIFA,” he added.

Public Relations Officer of Medeama SC, Patrick Akoto, supported the views shared by the retired referee, saying the clubs were not at fault in any way, adding that both could have chosen to field seven players each.

Patrick Akotoko

“Nothing is wrong for both clubs to start the game with ten players.

“The law says, the minimum players should be seven each. So far as I am concerned, there is nothing wrong with both clubs deciding to start with ten players,” he added.