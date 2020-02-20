Highlife artiste, Dennis Dwamena, known by stage name KiDi, has received an ambassadorial role with prestigious electronics dealership company, Samsung Ghana.

The one-year deal, which was signed and confirmed on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 is aimed at boosting the sale of Samsung Galaxy A series and send the name of the artiste globally.

Speaking on the company’s decision, Managing Director of Samsung Ghana, Mr Eugene Nahm explained that KiDi’s career reflects the brands aspirations, coupled with his technological knowhow.

“It’s an honour to have a young music icon like KiDi who is loved by many Ghanaians as a Samsung brand ambassador. KiDi effortlessly connects with a new generation who has also embraced the Galaxy A Series and we look forward to him being part of the Samsung family,” he said.

With joy leaping in his heart, KiDi announced his ambassadorial deal on Instagram, adding “I am a cool kid and I like what’s cool so me and Samsung we are rocking.”