Naana Blu, the talented young singer who did a cover on Kofi Kinaata’s Things Fall Apart and became a viral sensation has been sighted in a video seductively twerking to her hit single Sugar Cane.

This has got many people on social media wondering if this is the same singer who “gospelized” Kinaata’s Things Fall Apart.

Some people have gone as far as registering their disappointment because they were of the opinion that NaaNa Blu was a gospel musician looking at how she performed Things Fall Apart which was played in some churches across the country.

The video which hit the internet has been shared on various social media platforms and it shows the Musician being smooched as she twerked seductively in what is believed to be a music video shoot for her hit single Sugar Cane.

Having impressively performed Things Fall Apart to the point that her version has been played in many Churches, the turnout of events is disappointing to say the least.

For a few people who have supported the budding musician, they argue that she never said she was a gospel musician.

As mentioned, we are anticipating to see the leaked twerking video in her new music video for her hit single Sugar Cane which is expected to be released soon.

