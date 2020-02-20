Stick-wielding supporters of incumbent Member of Parliament, Kwaku Sarpong Ampratwum, engaged in a free-for-all fight with supporters of former MP and presidential aspirant, Francis Addai-Nimoh, at the party office on Wednesday.

The decision by the Constituency’s Election Committee to reject the latter’s forms after the incumbent MP had gone through the process, triggered the confusion.

In a live radio interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem show Thursday, aide to parliamentary candidate aspirant, Francis Addai Nimoh, revealed the ‘true cause’ of the bloody brawl that ensued between supporters of both aspirants.

According to Ebenezer Sarpong, the brawl began when a supporter of the incumbent MP hit a supporter of Mr Addai-Nimoh.

What really happened was that a guy with a placard which had a picture of Mr Addai-Nimoh was said to have stated that no matter what, Mr Addai-Nimoh’s nomination forms will be submitted today. A supporter of the incumbent MP upon hearing this, hit Mr Addai-Nimoh’s supporter, sparking the brawl, he said.

Mr Sarpong is of the view that the continuous stay of supporters of the incumbent MP at the constituency office after filing his nomination and subsequent departure was intentional as supporters of the incumbent MP wanted to misbehave.

