State Prosecutors have filed documents, detailing the specific roles ten (10) persons played in an alleged plot to overthrow state.

This is the Bill of Indictment which the defence lawyers have, over the past months, been urging the state to make available.

The new documents drop the state’s charges against a weapon mechanic at the Ghana Armed Forces, Gershun Akpa, but maintains the case against 9 others.

A civilian employee of the Armed forces regiment, Johaness Zikpi, has meanwhile been arrested and charged.

This maintains the number of accused persons set for the committal proceedings to 10.

The other 9 standing trial are Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, Dornyah “Ezor” Kafui (a local weapon manufacturer) ,Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu (aka BB or ADC)(freight manager). Colonel Samuel Kojo Gameli and WO2 Esther Saan, Lance Corporal Ali Solomon, Corporal Seidu Abubakar, Sylvester Akanbiri and Senior Police Officer ACP Agordzo.

The committal proceeding is the stage of the case where prosecutors explain how each of the accused persons participated in the alleged crime and the evidence confirming same.

The District Court will then be invited to determine whether it’s sufficient to merit ordering that they appear before a High Court for trial.

Defence lawyer Victor Adawudu on Thursday made an application, asking for the permission of the District Court to challenge its decision at the High Court.

This is in respect of the ruling of the court on January 24 that described a request by Mr. Adawudu for the state’s evidence as premature.

Magistrate Eleanor Botwe dismissed the application, saying it had been filed outside the mandatory 14-day period allowed for such an appeal.

The committal proceedings are to take place on March 3, 2020.