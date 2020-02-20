Member of Parliament (MP) for Ablekuma Central is peeved at the boycott of the State of the Nation Address by the Minority in Parliament.

“Staging a walkout without reason looks as if they have taken leave of their senses excuse me to say, particularly when their leadership also indulges in this completely unnecessary and senseless exercise,”Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful fumed in an interview on Joy News.

National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs in Parliament on Thursday, February 20, 2020 boycotted the State of the Nation Address (SoNA) of President Nana Akufo-Addo.

They cited among others the delay in the release of the MPs’ Common Fund as reason for the walkout.

But, the reason given by the Minority for the boycott, the Ablekuma Central MP said was untenable.

She stressed that, none of the excuses being given, including government’s position on the new Voters Register, is a legitimate ground to abdicate their constitutionally mandated obligation.

“They have shown that they are completely clueless when it comes to governance, they are totally visionless on steering affairs of the State,” she fumed.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful, who is also the Minister of Communications, said if the MPs in the Minority are legislators worth their salt, they would uphold the constitution and laws of the land.

