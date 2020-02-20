Two-time world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua touched down in Nigeria on Wednesday, February 19 and was given a heroic welcome by his delighted kinsmen.

The visit came barely six months after he came to Nigeria and paid a courtesy visit to Makoko area of Lagos State ahead of his much-anticipated fight against Mexican heavyweight star, Andy Ruiz Jr.

Joshua arrived in Nigeria on Wednesday morning, and took to work by getting himself enrolled into the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) data, though the process was dragged into the whirlpool of criticism.

Joshua later took a tour of his hometown in Ogun State alongside his 4-year-old son Prince Joseph Bayley Temiloluwa Joshua where he was welcomed by a teeming legion of people of the community.

He also visited the the palace of some of his kinsmen to equip himself with the country’s history.

Earlier, Joshua had met President Muhammadu Buhari who was in the United Kingdom for the Investment Summit.