President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged stakeholders to join the #BringBackTheLove campaign initiated by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Football activities in the country came to a halt in June 2018 following the revelation made in the ‘Number 12’ video by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Top officials of the then GFA and the Regional FA chairmen were fingered in the documentary.

After series of meetings with the Federation of International Football Association [FIFA], the Executive Committee was dissolved with a five-member Normalisation Committee instituted to run the affairs of football in the country.

Kurt Okraku was elected as the new GFA president for the next four years after the work of the Normalisation Committee.

Following the return of football activities in the country, President Akufo-Addo in his State of the Nation Address in Parliament on Thursday called on stakeholders to help revive football activities in the country.

READ ALSO

“Government worked with FIFA, established the Normalisation Committee and helped bring a new GFA into being. I am happy to note that football, the passion of the nation has returned to full normalcy, following the election of a new President of the GFA, Mr Kurt Okraku.

“I congratulate him on his election. The Ghana Premier League has started and let us help “Bring Back The Love.

“It was with considerable reluctance that government had to intervene in the administration of football when we decided to dissolve the old GFA because of the bribery and corruption that engulfed its operation,” he added.