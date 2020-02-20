The Member of Parliament (MPs) for Ablekuma Central is beginning a prayer session against Minority MPs to lose their seats during the December 2020 general election.

ALSO READ:

Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful explained that after walking out minutes to President Nana Akufo-Addo’s 4th State of the Nations Address (SONA) to Parliament, none of them deserves to remain in the chamber as a legislator.

The Minority in Parliament walked out on President Akufo-Addo minutes to his address to the nation. They cited among others government’s decision to back the Electoral Commission on the compilation of a new register.

Justifying their action, Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, said the walkout was “against tyranny and to send a very clear message directly to President Akufo-Addo that enough is enough.”

But Mrs Owusu-Ekuful said the Minority’s boycott was a blessing in disguise to the Majority.

“I sat on an NDC seat today and I pray the Lord will deliver every seat we occupied today into the hands of the New Patriotic Party parliamentary candidates,” she opined.

The Ablekuma Central MP said they have accepted the mantle handed them by the Minority to occupy their seats in Parliament.

“We are ready come 7th December to wrestle every single seat and make sure that an NPP MP occupies the NDC seats since they are not prepared to be part of the business of the House,” Mrs Owusu-Ekuful added.

Adomonline.com | Adwoa Gyasiwaa Agyeman