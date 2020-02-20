Asamoah Gyan was in Parliament to witness the 2020 State of the Nations Address (SONA) delivered by President Akufo-Addo on Thursday.

The 34-year-old was spotted in a black suit with his entourage who sat in the public gallery of the parliamentary chamber.

The former Black Stars skipper has been in the country for some weeks now, having suffered an injury.

There have been several rumours of Gyan’s intention to do full-time politics and his appearance in parliament could further spice those talks.

Gyan had been on a good run of form after joining NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League.

He netted five goals in his first eight games for the side and provided one assist, before being sidelined through injury.

President Akufo Addo during his State of the Nation Address expressed his excitement about the return of football activities in the country.