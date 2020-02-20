President Akufo-Addo has chosen to push the Minority in Parliament’s decision to walk-out prior to him delivering his fourth State of the Nation Address (SoNA), to the lighter side of history.

The Minority had walked out of Parliament, fulfilling an earlier promise to boycott the 2020 SoNA.

But, before ending his address in parliament, the President pointed to the empty seats left behind by the Minority, saying the plan of the NPP was to fill all those seats after the 2020 elections.

Our task (NPP) is to occupy all these seats, adding we have done much more than we inherited and we are determined to do more. Things are working in Ghana and Ghana is surely changing. The message of the State of the Nation is that our nation is in good health and is in good and competent hands, he said.

ALSO READ

Clad in black attires, the Minority explained that they were protesting government’s failure to release Common Fund meant for them.

He however urged Ghanaians to commit themselves to uphold the reputation of the nation as a beacon of democracy.

Watch the President’s reaction in the featured video above.