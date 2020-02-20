Award-winning gospel artiste, Gifty Osei, has disclosed a threatening message she received from an anonymous person to warn her husband not to contest the Kpone Katamanso Constituency seat in the 2020 parliamentary elections.

Her husband, Mr Hopeson Adorye, sailed through as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the Kpone Katamanso Constituency, after beating his opponents with 321 votes.

He is, therefore, bracing himself for the election, a decision that appears not to sit well with some people.

Mr Adorye’s ‘enemies’ have turned attention to his wife of one year and threatened to end her husband’s life if he fails to back off.

“Tell your husband to back off contesting the seat or else we will make you a widow,” the anonymous text warned in plain words.