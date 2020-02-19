Incumbent Member of Parliament for Fomena Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Andrews Amoako Asiamah, has withdrawn from contesting in the upcoming presidential and parliamentary primary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr Asiamah, in a communique dated February 17, 2020, officially announced his withdrawal from the race.

He cited being subjected to series of unfair treatment from the Ashanti regional chairman, Chairman Wontumi and Fomena Constituency chairman, Akwasi Nti, as the reason for his withdrawal.

He said there were a number of attempts to seek redress but all such attempts have failed.

“After a broader consultation with some Chiefs and other vibrant politicians who I’ve taken as my political advisers, I’ve decided with my team to withdraw from the parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party,” he said.

He, however, admonished his supporters to remain calm as he will, at the right time, notify them of his next line of action.