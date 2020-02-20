German Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Christoph Retzlaff, was part of the many Ghanaians who reacted to the walkout by the Minority in Parliament prior to the State of the Nation Address by President Nana Akufo-Addo on Thursday.

In a short tweet to know the views and opinions of followers on his timeline, the Ambassador wrote: “NDC opposition party leaving Parliament before President‘s State of Nation speech. What’s your opinion on that?#SONA2020.”

NDC opposition party leaving Parliament before President‘s State of Nation speech. What’s your opinion on that?#SONA2020 pic.twitter.com/Je8YXrOyfE — Christoph Retzlaff (@GermanAmbGhana) February 20, 2020

As expected, there were reactions to his post. While some described the walkout as disappointing and uncalled for, others supported the action of the NDC.

MORE STORIES:

Read some of the reactions below: