Leader of the Minority Caucus in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, has rubbished claims that the non-disbursement of the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) was the reason for the Minority’s walkout prior to President Nana Akufo-Addo’s State of the Nation Address.

He said the walkout was to register their displeasure against the collation of a new Voters Register and corrupt practices among other happenings in the Akufo-Addo-led government.

“The non-disbursement of the DACF is not one of our reasons for the walkout, and cannot be a justified reason for our walkout. It has nothing to do with those trivial matters,” he said.

The legislator alleged the president has been impervious and dismissive to legitimate concerns raised by the Minority that threatened the future of Ghana’s democracy and its sustenance.

“What we did was not a boycott but a walkout, we want him (President Akufo-Addo) to know that his right to refuse to listen to us can also end as our right to not to listen to him,” the legislator added.