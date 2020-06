Actress Yvonne Nelson has shared a photo she took with her actor friend, John Dumelo years ago where the duo wore each others clothes.

It is unclear why she shared the photo but Yvonne and John have been pals all these years, to the extent that people thought they had ‘a thing’ going on between them.

Yvonne, in posting the photo, said she found the it as she was scrolling through her photo archives.

Her caption to the photo read: Just found this 😖.

Check out the photo below: