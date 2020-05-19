Former Chief Executive of the Ghana National Petroleum Company (GNPC) Alex Mould says he will be a capable match for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia if given the nod to go into the 2020 elections as the running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.

According to Mr Mould, the knowledge and experience from years of churning successes in various entities he has handled puts him in the best position to counter the prowess presented by President Akufo-Addo’s deputy.

A cross-section of the pubic has touted the economic background of the current Vice President as key to his prominence, bringing to bare the need for the opposition NDC to field a running mate who fits the role of countering this said strengths.

In an interview with Evans Mensah on JoyNews‘ PM Express May 18, Alex Mould explained that: “my pedigree shows that I have managed organisations successfully… if you’re talking about the economy, of course, I can deliver. If you’re talking about energy, I can deliver. If you are talking about any area whether its trade, industry, I can deliver.”

Confirming his interest in the position, he clarified that “I think there is a process that goes into it. The flagbearer has to work with the Functional Executives of the party in consultation with the elders and come up with a criteria. If the call me and nominate me and I pass the criteria, I definitely will accept it.”