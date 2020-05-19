Three people have been shot dead by suspected armed robbers at Manso Dadease in the Amansie South District of the Ashanti Region.

The incident which happened at about 7 pm Monday night followed a distress to police by residents, Luv FM’s Ohemeng Tawiah reported.

According to him, community members were concerned over some sporadic gun shots head in the vicinity.

On reaching the area, police found the said bodies including a 60-year-old driver of the District Chief Executive for Amansie South.

“The bodies have been deposited at the St Martin’s Hospital in the district pending police investigations,” Ohemeng Tawiah added.