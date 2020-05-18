The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) after examining the Public university Bill, 2020 have submitted a 25 paged memorandum for the consideration of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Education.

The memorandum is to ensure that the governance, administration and accountability structures of public universities are appropriately harmonised without tampering with the autonomy and education freedoms of the Public Universities.

This comes after UTAG opposed the bill arguing that, it would take away academic freedom and the autonomy of public universities under the guise of harmonising activities.

But government assured it has no plans of taking over their autonomy and urged them to put their concerns on paper.

It is in this light that, UTAG has submitted the memorandum hoping it will be “given the importance it deserves.”

READ FULL STATEMENT BELOW