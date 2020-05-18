After almost a week of an acute water shortage in parts of Accra and Tema, the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has assured the crisis will end Tuesday, May 18, 2020.

The water company’s assurance comes in the wake of the completion of repair works on its Treatment Plant.

Director of Communications at the GWCL, Stanley Martey, gave the assurance on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday.

ALSO READ:

“In Tema and Kpone, we have had challenges in the area but from today, they will get water,” he stated.

Mr Martey urged residents to develop the culture of storing water should they begin the rationing.

“Lets develop the culture of storing water so that we don’t suffer when we start rationing” he added.