A boy who had part of his right ear chopped off by his father for stealing GHS 250 has spoken on the matter.

The boy who confessed to stealing the money in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show on Monday, said he only did so to undertake an excursion.

I took the money because I wanted to go for an excursion at Amasaman, he said.

Photo of the ten-year-old boy



Further in the interview, he alluded to having stolen from his father on a number of occasions but did so because the father was unwilling to buy for him, some things he had requested for.

I sometimes take his money without his knowledge but they are usually smaller amounts, I have taken my father’s money like three times, the ten-year-old boy said.

The boy whose name has been withheld, however pleaded for his father to be released and not prosecuted.



Background

55-year-old Osmanu Mumuni, father of the boy was arrested by the Weija Divisional Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit for cutting off part of his son’s ear with a blade.

Mr Mumuni, whom the boy stays with, allegedly cut part of his right ear and also placed his fingers in an open fire after suspecting him of stealing the GH¢250.00 at Obuom-Domeabra.

The boy was sent to the Amanfro Polyclinic where he was treated and discharged.

The suspect, (Mr Mumuni) who is currently in police custody, confessed to the crime but claimed the victim (his son) was stubborn, hence his action.