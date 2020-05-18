Tullow Ghana has announced the retirement of its Managing Director (MD) and Executive Vice President of Tullow Oil plc, Kweku Awotwi.

Mr Awotwi, who retires from the company on June 30, will hand over his responsibilities to Wissam Al Monthiry who becomes Managing Director, Tullow Ghana.

The handing over will take place in the coming weeks before Mr Awotwi leaves the business at the end of June.

Mr Awotwi is the first Managing Director of Tullow Ghana to be promoted to Executive Vice President of Tullow Oil plc.

During his tenure, the TEN fields produced its 50th million barrel of oil; there was very good progress in the TRP project which is now in its final stages with the Oil Offloading System being ready for installation; and his operations team have delivered significant improvements in the stable production of oil and gas from two FPSOs.

Mr Awotwi built strong relationships with the government and was a key player in the development of the current legislative framework for the company to pursue its Near Field Exploration Opportunities.

Most recently, the retiring MD provided leadership to the Ghana team during a turbulent period for the company and the sector, overseeing substantial organisational changes.

Wissam Al Monthiry, the incoming MD brings to Tullow extensive experience of operations management, asset development and a track record of safe production operations.

He spent 17 years with BP in various upstream operations leadership and asset management positions around the world. Earlier in his career, Al Monthiry worked for Goldman Sachs as a Corporate Finance Analyst focused on the energy sector.

He will spend the majority of his time in Ghana, with Cynthia Lumor taking on greater responsibility for Tullow Ghana’s key government relationships.

Dorothy Thompson, Executive Chair of Tullow Oil Plc, commented today: “Mr Awotwi has led the business through turbulent times for both the company and the sector. We all wish Kweku well in his retirement and thank him for his significant contributions to Tullow.”

Mr Awotwi, Executive Vice President, Tullow Ghana commented: “I would like to thank the Tullow Ghana team for all their support and assistance since I joined the company and wish them and Tullow well for the future. I shall watch their progress with great pride and interest.”

Al Monthiry, Managing Director, Tullow Ghana commented: “I am looking forward to building on the strong foundations established by Kweku and ensuring Tullow continues to play a key role in Ghana’s oil and gas industry.”