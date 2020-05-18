Hip-hop & Afro-Pop musician, Kwesi Slay is out with a new single called ‘Billionaire’ which he says was inspired by American disk jockey, DJ Khaled’s Snapchat story.

The song which is released under his record label, Slay Music Group, was produced by Lyrical Beatz with the video shot in Dubai and directed by Yaw Skyface.

In an interview, Kwesi said “I chose the title because the song is a motivational song which talks about how most people strive to become billionaires which by achieving it will need an undiluted level of hard work, determination, focus, discipline, consistency, etc.”

He added that he mostly gets inspirations for all his songs from life because “I believe what we are exposed to or the kind of environment I find myself in has a very great influence on my music.

“Growing up in Ashaman where it’s mostly dominated by slums, it had its implication of either being positive or negative.”

He says he is open to having a feature with all artistes both in Ghana and outside Ghana thus:

“My advice to people who look up to me is, never to undermine their personality and always have it in mind that we are all destined for greatness regardless of our condition today.”