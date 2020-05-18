Rufftown Records boss, Bullet, has taken his stance on the ongoing beef between his two female signees, Wendy Shay and Fantana.

To restore peace in his camp, Bullet has issued a request for a meeting where the fate of Fantana will be decided and the possibility of termination of contract is high.

The release stated Fantana’s code of conducts and statements in the past few days has “dinted the hard-earned reputation of the company within the music industry”.

The meeting which is slated to take place today Monday May 18 will discuss Fantana’s future dealings with Rufftown Records.

This is not the first time there has been incidences of a possible termination of contract between the company and Fantana.

READ ALSO

Bullet, in a post, named Wendy Shay and other two acts on his music record label, describing them as the true Rufftown family, leaving out Fantana in the list.

Consequently, Fantana decided to opt out because she has been “tortured enough” but Bullet quickly retracted and provided explanations to her exclusion.

Below is the letter requesting a “mutual termination between the musician and Rufftown Records label: