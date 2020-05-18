Talented US rapper, singer, and dancer Chris Brown is in love and he wants to shout it from the rooftops and skylines.

The father of two initially managed to keep details of his relationship with baby mama Ammika private and always avoided addressing whether the two were an item.

Finally, Chris chose to let his fans in on his love affair and confirmed he has fallen head over heels for the gorgeous mother of his second child.

To celebrate Ammika’s birthday on Saturday, May 16, the No Guidance singer told his lovely lady he loved her more than anything on the planet and had nothing but admiration for her.

“Happy birthday to my boo. The only other person that looks at you the way I do is Aeko,” the musician wrote.

Chris even remembered the first met he and his bae met and instead of keeping quiet and staying calm, all he could do was talk nonstop. The celebrity fondly replayed how Ammika asked him to shut up because he kept getting on her nerves and that taught him to listen more than he speaks.

The wealthy RnB artiste defined his baby mama as light, love, and beauty. “I love you, tell your mum I said thank you,” Chris gushed.

The two were on and off and had issues before the arrival of their son. All this was caused by the singer’s sticky fingers which kept leaving thirsty messages on his exes’ comment sections.