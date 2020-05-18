All passport offices across the country have resumed operations from today, Monday, May 18, 2020.

The offices were shut when lockdown measures were effected to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, the online application portal will, however, be open for booking of appointments from Wednesday, May 20.

In line with COVID-19 safety protocols, visitors and applicants to the centres must have their own face masks and hand sanitizers before they will be granted entry.

Also, clients will be required to adhere to social distancing and handwashing regimes.

Authorities say only applicants with appointments for capturing will be allowed to enter and must show up only at the time of their appointment.

Read full statement below: