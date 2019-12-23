American singer Chris Brown has melted a lot of hearts with a photo of him and his son sleeping son, Aeko, taking a nap on his chest.

The proud father also appeared to be sleeping in the photo he posted which has since garnered over two million views with most of the comments blessing him for being a responsible father.

The, love emoji, caption he gave the post was simple but clear to explain the moment he shared with Aeko.

READ MORE

The American singer welcomed the child with his ex-girlfriend, Ammika Harris on Wednesday, November 20, 2019.

This is the first child for Harris and second for Chris Brown, who has a 5-year-old daughter, Royalty, who he shares with Nia Guzman.