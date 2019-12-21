President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has charged the Governing Board of the National Film Authority (NFA) to work hard to make Ghana’s Film Industry globally competitive.

Addressing the newly inducted Governing Board of NFA at the Jubilee House, President Akufo-Addo noted that with the abundance of talented and skilled personnel in Ghana’s film industry coupled with the requisite support from government and the private sector, the Authority should be able to make the film industry globally competitive.

Reiterating government’s commitment to the creative arts industry, President Akufo-Addo indicated that the Creative Arts Bill once passed by Parliament, will establish the Creative Arts Fund to help promote the film industry.

The Fund, according to the president, will also enable government provide direct and indirect support for industry practitioners.

Responding to the charge, Chairman of the NFA Governing Board, David Dontoh, said the inauguration of the Governing Board is a strong indication that government wants to indeed develop Ghana’s film industry.

He proposed that some avenues of financial assistance be established to assist industry players since film making is capital intensive.

He further suggested that, government considers the establishment of one Multipurpose Theatre in each district across Ghana to aid the industry screen films so as to be able to reach all communities in the country.

