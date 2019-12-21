His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has assured Ghanaians of a peaceful 2020 general election.

President Akufo-Addo made the assurance while addressing attendees of the festival of Nine Lessons and Carols held at the Jubilee House in Accra.

He noted that a conducive environment will be created to allow electorate vote peacefully so as to further entrench Ghana’s position as a beacon of democracy on the African Continent.

Ghana, for the 8th historic time under the 4th Republic will be heading to the polls to elect members of its legislature as well as its Head of State next year.