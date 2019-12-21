One Instagram user, who was trying to impress Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh, had the clapback of his life.

After sliding into her DM, the man, endowed with sweet words said he was after a lady he could spend time with and help both physically and financially.

He again told Tonto that, he needs nothing more than her honesty to portray the kind and heartwarming love he has for her.

What shocked Tonto Dikeh was when he said he is ready to provide $400 every week for her upkeep if she accepts his offer.

But Tonto, after seeing the message, declined saying: “you look at me and think $400 is what I need? Boy let me put you on a $1,000 per week allowance as my sugar boy?” she replied.

Check out the post below: