Nigerian singer and songwriter, Timaya, has advised fashion bloggers to stop comparing his fashion sense to those of other celebrities in the show business.

Born Inetimi Timaya Odon, Timaya insisted he does not want to be in the same fashion category with his colleagues because they do not wear original pieces.

Taking to Snapchat, he posted a video claiming most celebrities are friends of tailors, hence does not want to be associated with them.

“Yo blogs don’t put me in your top 10 celebrity stylish of the year no more, I don’t like it. All these your musicians or celebrities or whatsoever you compare me to, there all friends to tailors; they don’t even wear original stuff, abeg,” he bragged.

However, the claims made by the ‘I Can’t kill Myself’ hitmaker infuriated other celebrities who were quick to throw jabs.

Nigerian actor, I.K. Ogbonna suggested that Timaya should support local tailors rather than criticise their creative work.

Another, digging out throwback pictures, claimed he wore cheap dresses made by local tailors more than any of the celebrities he called out.