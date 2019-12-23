President Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo says he expects a more efficient Police Service after handing over 100 vehicles to add to the fleet of the service’s vehicles.

The new addition brings to 379, the total number of vehicles allocated the police since the Nana Addo assumed power in 2017.

At a short ceremony to hand over the vehicles, president Akufo-Addo said only a well-resourced police service can ensure the maintenance of peace and order.

The Chinese government, according to the president, was instrumental in the provision of the vehicles.

The Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, Shi Tin Wang, said the gesture demonstrates the bond of friendship existing between the two countries.