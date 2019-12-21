Ghanaian celebrities who tied the knot in 2019

You are probably thinking 2019 could not possibly top last year’s celebrity wedding extravaganza which saw many Ghanaian stars tying the knot with their partners.

Many celebrities including Sarkodie, Becca, Bibi Bright, Ameyaw Debrah, John Dumelo, Chantel Asante, Eddie Nartey, Chris Attoh, and others got married last year.

Here’s a rundown of Ghanaian celebrities who tied the knot this year:

Victoria Lebene and Eugene Osafo Nkansah (Nkonkonsah)

Ghanaian blogger, Eugene Osarfo Nkansah took actress Victoria Lebene as wife on June 11 2019, in a colourful ceremony held at the Rehab Beach Club in South La.

This followed a traditional marriage ceremony which had been held earlier in that day.

Unlike the traditional ceremony which was strictly attended by close family, the reception saw a large number of celebrities including actors, actresses, musicians, and media personalities.

Adwoa Safo

The 37-year-old Dome Kwabenya Member of Parliament and baby mama of Kennedy Agyapong tied the knot in a traditional ceremony with one Hanny Mouhtiseb and from the photos captured during the ceremony, the ceremony was successful.

Photos on Facebook showed the couple exchanging rings in the presence of friends and family in a private ceremony.

Charles Bissue and Deputy Information Minister Dokua

Charles Cromwell Nanabanyin walked down the aisle with Deputy Information Minister Nana Dokua Asiamah Adjei on September 7, 2019.

The event took place at a private ceremony in Accra were close associates of both including colleague Ministers and other appointees in government were in attendance.

Gospel musician Selina Boateng and Mr Isaac Berchie

Ghanaian gospel act, Selina Boateng tied the knot in a classic traditional style with her husband, Mr Isaac Berchie.

The traditional marriage, which gained much attention, took place in Kumasi in the Ashanti region of Ghana.

Over the years, Selina has warmed the heart of several Ghanaians with her back to back hit songs such as ‘Medofo Pa’, ‘Minku Meho’, ‘Alpha and Omega’, ‘Eda Papa’, ‘Wobeye Nhyira’ and many others.

The gospel songstress won the 2012 VGMA Gospel song of the year and won four awards at the 2nd edition of the Ghana Gospel Industry Awards (GGIA) organised by Adom FM.

Gospel musician Obaapa Christy

Ghanaian gospel musician, Obaapa Christy tied the knot the second time in a spectacular ceremony on December 14 at a private residence in Accra.

It would be recalled that Obaapa and her former husband, Pastor Love divorced about three years ago after the many troubles and controversies that sprang up from their marriage.

Keche Andrew and manager

Keche Andrew got married to the love of his life and President of Golden Empire Legacy Limited (owner of the record label under which Keche was recently signed) in a traditional marriage ceremony on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Dzorwulu Abease in the Greater Accra Region.

The traditional marriage was attended by a number of close friends and industry colleges across the country.