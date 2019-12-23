Former President John Dramani Mahama has rubbished claims that he would be announcing his running mate today, December 23, 2019 at 5:pm.

Former President Mahama is expected to reach out to Ghanaians in an address live on Facebook at 5:pm today.

Mr Mahama has invited subscribers to join him on the social media platform using #JohnMahamaLive.

However, rumours had it that Mr Mahama would be naming his running mate which happened to be the former Education Minister, Professor Naana Opoku-Agyemang.

But in a quick rebuttal on his Facebook post, the Former President said there has been no meeting of either of the two bodies called for this purpose.

“How would any person believe that I am going to announce a running mate at 5:PM today”? He asked.

He said the selection of a running mate is done by the Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in consultation with the Council of Elders and the National Executive Committee of the Party.

Below is the Facebook post:

The NDC is witnessing a prolonged debate as to who is best placed to be the running mate to the 2020 flagbearer, former President Mahama, as the date for that announcement is reportedly shifted to the first quarter of next year.

As of now, discussions within the top echelon of the party has largely centered on choosing either an elderly personality of the party to run with the presidential candidate or select a younger person to partner him.