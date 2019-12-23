The Director of Elections of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah, has reacted to a leaked tape attributed to him in which he is heard suggesting the party mounts pressure on the Electoral Commission (EC).

According to him, he personally did the recording and sent it to party members who were at a strategic meeting.

“This is not a leaked tape; I recorded myself and sent it to party members,” Mr Afriyie-Ankrah said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Monday.

The NDC Director of Elections is trending on social media after he is heard on the leaked tape suggesting the NDC spends about GH₵1m on the campaign.

“If we invest 200,000, 500,000 and One million Ghana cedis and fight this register, bring Accra to a stand still for once, occupy the EC head office and we can do it. We have done it before, these are things we’ve been doing even as ordinary students, we brought Ministry of Finance to a standstill…,” he said in the tape.

But, Mr Afriyie-Ankrah, who admitted it is his voice on Ekosii Sen show, said he meant no malice and that new register by the EC is not the way to go.

Rather, he said those circulating the audio, especially members of the ruling New Patriotic Party are being diabolic.

The former Sports Minister said the NDC will not relent in its efforts to ensure the EC does things which are politically right.

Mr Afriyie-Ankrah added that, as a government in waiting, they will not sit aloof and watch the EC have its way.